Weekend: Rock on, Arroyo Seco Weekend

Arroyo Seco Weekend: A weekend-long music festival absolutely festooned with fabulous headliners of the rockingest sort? California is known for more than a few, but this Junetime jamboree, at Brookside at the Rose Bowl, is one of the newest. It's heading into year two with Jack White, Neil Young, Kings of Leon, and Robert Plant, plus so many other name and notable acts, plus so many vibrant eats from local restaurants of the most obsessed-over sort. The dates? Best be in Pasadena on Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24.

Pixar Pier Opens: The boardwalk area of Disney California Adventure in Anaheim has long been known for its colorful games, its swooshing coaster, and its water-close charms, but, starting on Saturday, June 23 something else is due to dazzle: The Pixar universe. This means a whole host of fresh experiences, from the Incredicoaster, an "adventure with baby Jack-Jack!" from "The Incredibles," to the Pixar Pal-A-Round Ferris wheel. Jessie's Critter Carousel, Señor Buzz Churros, and other new additions and updates will also make their first splash.

CicLAvia: Shine up your handlebars, stick some stickers all over your favorite striped bike helmet, decorate your spokes, and prepare to roll in grand style through Panorama City, Arleta, and Pacoima at "... the country's largest open streets event." As always, CicLAvia is free. And, speaking of free, the streets are free of all vehicular traffic, meaning you can skate, boogie, or unicycle to your heart's happy content. The route is four miles, there'll be plenty of community booths and food choices, and you'll want to cycle this way for more info.

OC PRIDE LGBT Festival: "Be You" is the call of the day at this spirited gathering, and that day is Saturday, June 23. The parade, which is also marching that day, has a "Blaze Forward" vibe, but that's not where the good vibes end at this joy-tastic to-do. Look for "4+ Unique Arenas of Music, Art, Comedy, and Discovery," as well as the promise of "Funky Dancing" and "Glitter, everywhere." Feeling the love? Ready to support, smile, spread the happiness, raise various roofs? Downtown Santa Ana is where you'll want to be.

The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle returns: Few things can instantly summon an aura of enchantment like seeing the grand structure inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter shimmer with glowing lights and hearing the sounds of the "Harry Potter" films. But here's something to up that enchantment, upon the eve of the lights' June 24 return: There's a "twist" with this latest incarnation, so even if you know this incandescent experience, prepare for a fresh element. The lights'll run nightly from June 24 through Aug. 19, and again over Labor Day Weekend.

