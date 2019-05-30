Weekend: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Debuts

That far, far away galaxy? It just got a little closer. Galaxy's Edge debuts at Disneyland park on Friday, May 31. Keep in mind that you'll need a reservation to visit the new "Star Wars"-themed land, in addition to a park ticket, through June 23. (Todd Wawrychuk/Disney Parks)

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens: You can't explore a planet or face down an empire in a day, nor can a new themed world spring up, overnight, at Disneyland park. This has been years in the making, in short, and the fan fervor is as hot as Endor is green. Highlights of this beyond-buzzy area, which is located near the Anaheim theme park's northwestern quadrant, include Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Oga's Cantina, as well as so many other amazements to see. But good to know? You'll need a separate reservation through June 23 to visit Galaxy's Edge, in addition to your Disneland ticket.

The 25th Annual Gilmore Heritage Auto Show: A jump-off into June takes some vroom, and vintage muscle cars, and other wayback wheel-rocking wonders, have a knack for bringing that vroom to the room. Or, in this case, the Original Farmers Market at Third & Fairfax, which will once again host dozens of chrome'd-out cool cars, all for free. That means you can stroll at your own leisure, and chat up owners and other fans, all while checking out vehicles that may have handsomely weathered a half century or more. The hours? Make for the landmark, and the area near The Grove, too, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.

Free Friday Night Music: That's not the only rev-your-engines event coming to Third & Fairfax this weekend, of course. There's the annual Friday nights music series, also a beloved freebie, at the public market, and it all kicks off on Friday May 31 with The 4 Fabs. If you can't make the Beatles tribute, hang tight, for there are several other pay-nothing concerts ahead, all the way through to Aug. 31. Rockabilly, Cuban Charanga, Motown, World Beat, '20s Ragtime, and a host of other jumpin' genres'll get their East Patio due. Shows begin at 7 p.m., but do arrive earlier to grab a chair and some dinner, too.

Strange 80s 3D: Your jelly shoes, your velveteen scrunchie, the parachute pants, the neon everything? You're devoted to it, as you are the sounds and sights of the decade that came before the decade before last. How to fully revel in the big-hair-a-tude of the 1980s, all while helping Give an Hour in its important quest to help the "mental help needs" of many? By buying a ticket to the Saturday, June 1 show at the Fonda. On the stage? Spray that hair tall and prepare to rock out to David Kushner of Velvet Revolver, Adrian Young of No Doubt, and several more 4evr faves.

soundpedro: Pop-up art events are as plentiful as jacaranda blossoms in May, but finding an evening that is fully aural, and about the ear, and threaded through with the kind of quirky and deep hear-treats that make you stop and listen isn't as seen, er, heard. But this fantastical favorite, which isn't solely about music but all sorts of imaginative, aural-amazing experiences, is a SoCal standard when it comes to soaking in a cool cacophony of rich, thematic sounds. It's an "Evening of Ear-Oriented Multi-Sensory Presentations" on June 1, at points around San Pedro, so do pause to bend an ear, over and over again.

Pirates Day 2019: There is, of course, Talk Like a Pirate Day, that arrr-packed staple of September. But other avastian events do pop up on the calendar, as surely as a pirate likes a tri-cornered hat and treasure chest brimming with shiny doubloons. You'll need to turn your own mast-high ship for Ventura Harbor Village, should you want to join the jovial fun on Saturday, June 1 (or, yes, just arrive by car, if that's more your style). Pirate-y types in full dress, as well as a host of activities, will line the waterfront area, giving salty dogs and semi-salty landlubbers a chance to play Long John Silver for the day. Squawk? That's parrot-ese for find information here.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations