Weekend: The Los Angeles Coffee Festival

Percolating at The Reef in DTLA from Nov. 9 through 11? It's The Los Angeles Coffee Festival, a beanful bash of top-notch brews, super-smart pros, and everything that goes into a capital cup of coffee.

The Los Angeles Coffee Festival: If you have a cup of joe each and every day, then you can accurately call the legendary drink central to your you-verse. So shouldn't you go deeper into the coffee-verse, where amazing latte art, incredible coffee-making skills, new sips to try from hither and yon, and all sorts of steamy scenes await (as in, the just-brewed assortment)? Down the mug currently in your hand, then make for The Reef, from Nov. 9 through 11, where coffee, coffee holders, coffee pros, and everything bean-tastic will be percolating, with panache.

American Indian Arts Marketplace: Perusing, admiring, and possibly purchasing a piece, or two, or several at this truly grand and diverse annual event? The best plan, given the impressive number of artists that appear and show their work, is to arrive early, at The Autry Museum of the American West, or even attend both days. Those days in 2018 are Nov. 10 and 11, and your $14 admission to the show also gives you museum entry. What to expect? Paintings, jewelry, textiles, sculptures and more, from 200+ artists representing over 40 nations.

Final Free National Parks Day of '18: Seeking somewhere quiet and beautiful and full of splendor, all to gather your thoughts, to get some fresh air, to do both? Make for Yosemite National Park, or Death Valley National Park, or another park that typically charges a fee on Sunday, Nov. 11. And then? You'll drive on in, for free, to enjoy a hike, some vistas, sitting on a bench, or just taking in the soft November sky. This is the final NPS fee-free day of 2018, so don't miss it, if you're a park maven.

AFI FEST presented by Audi: The mondo movie extravaganza in Hollywood? The one with the red carpet in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, not just for a night but several nights in a row? That's AFI Fest, and it not only lands at the TCL Chinese but at a few other Tinseltown venues, too. The headlines are the headliners that show up at the various splashy premieres, but there's an even headline-ier headline beyond that one: Tickets are free to a host of buzzy flicks. There are some left, so nab yours now, film fans, before it wraps on Nov. 15.

Free Tree Lighting Concert: Bunches of major tree lightings are ahead, but the Citadel Outlets spectacular is known for featuring performers on their way to some truly big stages (Justin Bieber appeared some years back, yes he did). Best arrive early for the event, which begins at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10. The tree itself? It's called the "World's Tallest Live-Cut Christmas Tree," and it shimmers with over 18,000 LED lights. You can see the tippy-top of it, in fact, from a good distance down the 5 freeway, making it one of the local harbingers of the holiday season.

