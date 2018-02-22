Weekend: Travel & Adventure Show

Travel & Adventure Show: It's often said that we can gain as much pleasure from the planning of a vacation as the vacation itself. But what of the step that comes before the planning, as in, the researching of what you'd like to plan, vacation-wise? That can begin, with anticipation, at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25. Over 350 destinations, from near, far, and wayyy on the other side of the planet, will be in the house, as will experts, chefs, and people who will help you get moving (yep, the chance to try SCUBA is on the docket). Need info, tickets, parking, and your own map to this big event? Head this way, globetrotter.

LA Chinatown Firecracker: You might have signed up for the 5K or 10K, or you might be showing at the spirited weekend with your pup, all to join the Paw'er Dog Walk, or you could want to behold thousands of firecrackers going off in dramatic fashion. However you're joining this jubilant Lunar New Year festival, keep in mind that Year of the Dog celebrations are winding down around town and the festival is free (while, yes, the run/walk has an entry fee). Get information on the lion dances, the firecrackers, and where to go for this glee-filled festivity now. The fest? It's happens both Feb. 24 and 25.

Bob Baker Day Carnival: You grew up at the famous marionette theater downtown? And now you take your own tots to see the sweet figures dancing as string-wielding artists help tell a whimsical tale, live and before your eyes? Best get there on Saturday, Feb. 24 for a free outside-the-theater carnival, one that will have DJ sets, live music performances, and marionette sightings. The inside-the-theater doings are ticketed, do note, and parking nearby is ten bucks. It's a sweet scene, all to remember a great puppet maker, and to have some community good-timing, too.

Irvine Park Railroad's 22nd Anniversary: You grew up riding this sweet train at Irvine Regional Park, which got its start in 1996? Or maybe you discovered it when you had kids of your own, tots who love a small-rail'd adventure with some other activities like face-painting and bounce-housing on the side? However you know this popular family destination, know this: It is celebrating its 22nd year and rolling back its train-ride fee to the 1996 price. That's two bucks, yep. There's a fee for a vehicle to enter the park, and some two-bucks-y fees for activities, so read all, then go celebrate on Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25.

Kids Super Hero Day: The galleries at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising are some of the most costume-packed places in all of Southern California. So the chance for your child to show off their superheroic cool for a day? It makes sense for FIDM to host such a creative and crafty gathering. It happens in FIDM Museum Shop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, and kids'll get to make "capes, headbands, Wonder Woman gauntlets, and more." Cost to join? It's free, and, yep: The movie costume show is just a few steps away, and is also free.

