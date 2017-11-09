Weekend: Veterans Day in Southern California

Veterans Day: A ceremony, a parade, or a gathering that pays stirring tribute to those who have served? There are several happenings around the region, from the 2nd Annual Veterans Day Celebration in West LA to a Veterans Day Ceremony in Pasadena. Find information and more events here. What attractions and museums are waiving admission for veterans? The Queen Mary, the Aquarium of the Pacific, Kidspace Children's Museum, Knott's Berry Farm, Battleship Iowa (free tours), and the national parks (on Nov. 11 and 12). Just check dates, times, and details before you go. Also good to know? The many businesses offering free meals and deals.

American Indian Arts Marketplace: Two hundred Native American artists will display their jewelry, paintings, pottery, textile work, and more at what's called the "...largest Native American Arts fair in Southern California." The weavers, painters, carvers, and other artists hail from "more than 40 tribes." A ticket is $14, and that also gives you entry to the Autry Museum of the American West, where the marketplace will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12.

The Grove Tree Lighting: Looking for one of the first signs that the holidays are really here? This is it. The date is Sunday, Nov. 12, there shall be fireworks, there shall be that famous Grove faux snow, there shall be music, and the whole spectacular will be very Santa-fied. It's free to attend, with the pre-show sparkling up the shopping center at 7 and then the show-show beginning at 7:30 (arrive early, very early, is the thing to do).

Citadel Outlets Tree Lighting: And speaking of ginormous glitterly trees, the shopping center just a bit south of downtown, right off the 5 Freeway, will launch its annual yuletide merrymaking with the lighting of the World's Tallest Live-Cut Tree on Saturday, Nov. 11. John Lindahl, Forever in Your Mind, and The All-American Boys Chorus will perform at the afternoon-into-evening event. By the by, there are 18,000 lights on this huge sparkler, which is something, truly, to see.

The Holidays at Disneyland Resort: Mater's Jingle Jamboree? Disney ¡Viva Navidad!? it's a small world covered in thousands of bulbs, the toy soldiers from the Christmas Fantasy Parade, and the handmade candy canes of the Candy Kitchen? These are but a few of the festive sights and staples of the yuletide-iest stretch of the calendar 'round the theme parks. Everything illuminates on Friday, Nov. 10, and the Mickey-style merriment flys off, in its sleigh, on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

