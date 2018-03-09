A storm is expected to bring rain Saturday and Sunday. Belen de Leon has the forecast. (Published Friday, March 9, 2018)

What to Know Rain will be light to moderate Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning

Rainfall expected to range from one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch

Another shot of rain might arrive by the middle of next week

This week's mild weather will be replaced this weekend with scattered showers across Southern California.

Send Us Your Storm Photos: Email isee@nbcla.com or click here

Rain will be light to moderate, starting at about mid-morning Saturday through Sunday morning. Total rainfall expected to range from one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch through most inland areas.

Friday evening is expected to remain dry.

"The storm that's waiting for us is still toward the southwest, carrying a lot of rain and moving in our direction," said NBC4 forecaster Belen de Leon.



More rain is expected to fall in the foothills and mountains, with 2 to 3 inches in the foothills and 1 to 2 inches in the mountains.

Overall, the weekend system, caused by an atmospheric river, will be weak.

High pressure will build Monday and Tuesday, producing mild, dry weather and temperatures at or slightly above average. Wednesday through Saturday, more rain is expected, along with mountain snow and colder temperatures.