Lexus Driver Crashes Into Wells Fargo Bank

(Published Monday, Feb. 5, 2018)

A driver crashed into the entrance of a Wells Fargo bank Monday at the Westfield Village shopping center in Woodland Hills.

"I heard a big boom and a big crash. And I'm across the street, like, a block away," said witness Troy Barker.

Paramedics responded to the bank at 6320 Topanga Canyon Blvd. at 10:20 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Video showed the car, a silver Lexus sedan, inside the building with shattered glass scattered around the entrance.

In a split second, the Lexus had pushed a man working inside the bank and his desk through a plate glass window.

LA City Fire officials say a second man was briefly trapped, but managed to get clear.

Amazingly, only two people suffered minor injuries.