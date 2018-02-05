Lexus Driver Crashes Into Wells Fargo Bank - NBC Southern California
Lexus Driver Crashes Into Wells Fargo Bank

By Jonathan Lloyd and Gordon Tokumatsu

Published at 10:50 AM PST on Feb 5, 2018 | Updated at 12:42 PM PST on Feb 5, 2018

    A driver crashed into the entrance of a Wells Fargo bank Monday at the Westfield Village shopping center in Woodland Hills.

    "I heard a big boom and a big crash. And I'm across the street, like, a block away," said witness Troy Barker.

    Paramedics responded to the bank at 6320 Topanga Canyon Blvd. at 10:20 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

    Video showed the car, a silver Lexus sedan, inside the building with shattered glass scattered around the entrance.

    In a split second, the Lexus had pushed a man working inside the bank and his desk through a plate glass window.

    LA City Fire officials say a second man was briefly trapped, but managed to get clear.

    Amazingly, only two people suffered minor injuries. 

