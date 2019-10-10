Brush Fire Breaks Out in Ventura County Amid High Temperatures - NBC Southern California
Brush Fire Breaks Out in Ventura County Amid High Temperatures

By Briana Trujillo

Published 12 minutes ago

    A brush fire in Ventura County erupted Thursday night amid high heat and low humidity during a day that saw several brush fires.

    The Wendy Fire has grown to about 50 acres, burning south of the intersection of Wendy Drive and Potrero Road in Newbury Park, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. 

    Firefighters responded to reports of a brush fire on the side of a hill in Newbury Park around 6:55 p.m.

    No structures are currently threatened as it moves southward into open space, away from homes, officials said. 

