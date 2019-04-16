We're Owl Over the New Safari Park Live Cams

Hoot hoot: Two cute cams are now keeping a (big) eye on a pair of Western burrowing owls at San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Our current baby eagle obsession?

There's no guilt, no worries, and zero eaglet regrets here.

Because watching the two tiny fluffheads, currently spending their first post-egg days in a much-watched nest in Big Bear, have people around the planet, understandably enraptured and eager for more eaglet adorableness.

But April traditionally has many gifts to give in the going-gaga-over-animals department, and, if you know where to look, you may come across another live cam trained on another set of amazing avian superstars.

Owl get to the point: Two Western burrowing owls are two new on-screen cuties at San Diego Zoo in Safari Park, which means that, yes, owl aficionados can tune in, at any time, to see if a gorgeous glimpse of this duo may be had.

The Aviary Cam and the Burrow Cam, which both focus on "a pair of off-exhibit burrowing owls as they establish and manage their burrow," launched on April 15, 2019.

Good stuff, for, as any human knows, establishing and managing a burrow, er, home takes some effort.

"Along with being able to watch the birds' above-ground activities, viewers are also led into the dark to witness what goes on inside these birds' underground home, where eggs are incubated and chicks are raised," says a message from the park.

Dear eaglets of Big Bear, you'll never not have our heart, but here's hoping there are tiny owlets to "awww" over in the near future.

A fascinating fact about the fascinating Western burrowing owl?

The "burrowing" part is key, for they "... make their homes in abandoned California ground squirrel burrows, prairie dog burrows or rattlesnake dens."

Though they be on the smaller side, their legs are notably long. And those legs help them to dig during the excavation process, as they make the existing holes, holes created by other animals, their comfy, egg-ready, food-holding homes.

Neat. If only we people rocked such lengthy, home-prepping appendages.

So what are the owls up to right now?

Find out, feather fans. Owl be honest: It's probably something sweet, interesting, sleepy, or all of the above.

