West Hollywood Celebrates Pride Month with Week of Events

The month of June marks the beginning of Pride Month, and the city of West Hollywood is ready to kick off the LA Pride Parade and Festival for Pride Week.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising which sparked the LGBTQ movement across the world.

The world’s first permitted parade advocating for gay rights was organized in 1970 by the Christopher Street West Association, a year after the Stonewall uprising in New York City.

From now until June 9, West Hollywood is celebrating pride week with a series of events, a music festival and a parade.

Meghan Trainor and British pop group Years & Years are the headliners for this year’s festival.

The festival will begin Friday June 7 and will go on through Sunday June 9. The park stage is presented by brands Mac Cosmetics and Johnson & Johnson.

Artists like Cristian Castro, Ashanti and Paula Abdul will be part of the weekend festivities.

Visit the LA Pride official website for more information on what to do, where to park and where to stay for this year’s pride events.