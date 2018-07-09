One Dead, Two Hospitalized in West Hollywood Stabbings

A man was stabbed to death and two women were wounded in an attack late Sunday in West Hollywood.

The stabbing was reported at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of Shoreham Drive, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said. The man died at the scene, Koerner said.

Two women were taken to hospitals for treatment of their stab wounds. Details about their conditions were not immediately available.

One person was in custody. The motive for the stabbings was not immediately clear, police said.