One Dead, Two Hospitalized in West Hollywood Stabbings - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

One Dead, Two Hospitalized in West Hollywood Stabbings

By Staff Report

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    One Dead, Two Hospitalized in West Hollywood Stabbings
    KNBC-TV
    Three people were stabbed Sunday July 8, 2018 in West Hollywood.

    A man was stabbed to death and two women were wounded in an attack late Sunday in West Hollywood.

    The stabbing was reported at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of Shoreham Drive, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said. The man died at the scene, Koerner said.

    Two women were taken to hospitals for treatment of their stab wounds. Details about their conditions were not immediately available.

    One person was in custody. The motive for the stabbings was not immediately clear, police said.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices