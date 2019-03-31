West Hollywood Celebrates Transgender Day of Visibility

What to Know Plummer Park is located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard

The first 200 guests to arrive will receive a ticket for a free taco lunch

Two-hour free parking will be available on a first-come first-served basis in the north and south lots of Plummer Park

In honor of Transgender Day of Visibility, the city of West Hollywood and its Transgender Advisory Board will hold a free event on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Plummer Park.

The International Transgender Day of Visibility is observed annually on March 31 to celebrate people around the world who identify as transgender and address the struggles and discrimination they face.

The event will be held at Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard, and will feature a DJ spinning house music, an open mic, an art display, and food trucks.

West Hollywood is one of the first cities to have a Transgender Advisory Board which addresses several issues that the transgender community faces such as education, community awareness and empowerment.

According to the city, more than 40 percent of residents in the city of West Hollywood identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender.

The city of West Hollywood has a Transgender Resource Guide on their website with information on resources including legal, health, and social services, available in the Greater Los Angeles area.

During the month of November, the city of West Hollywood also recognizes Transgender Awareness Month and Transgender Day of Remembrance.

For more information about the City of West Hollywood's Transgender Advisory Board you can visit their website.