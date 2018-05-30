How to Get Your Money Back if You've Been Victim to Western Union Scam

If you've wired money to a scammer via Western Union, you can apply to get some of that money back in a large settlement. But the deadline is coming. Randy Mac reports for the NBC4 News at 5 Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

If you've ever wired money to a scammer, you have one more day to possibly get some of it back. The deadline to apply for a share of a special half billion-dollar fund is Thursday.

The Federal Government accused Western Union of turning a blind eye to scammers who repeatedly used its money transfer service to commit fraud. To company ultimately admitted wrongdoing and created a $586 million fund to compensate people who fell for scams.

The Department of Justice mailed half a million letters to potential fraud victims, but even if you didn't get a form in the mail, you can still apply online. The deadline, though, is Thursday night.

The website to apply is westernunionremission.com

You'll have to make your case by providing the date of your loss, as well as documentation, so dig up your records and give yourself ample time to complete the application prior to midnight on Thursday.