Man With a Knife Arrested at Canoga Park Mall

The Westfield Topanga mall was packed with shoppers when the call came out, assault with a deadly weapon. Jane Yamamoto reports for the NBC4 News on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Published Friday, Sept. 13, 2019)

A man wielding a knife went from store to store attempting to stab shoppers at a Canoga Park shopping mall Friday.

The Westfield Topanga Mall was packed with people when police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call. Police apprehended the man near a Macy’s department store on the second floor of the mall.

Police say the man was reported running through the mall and into different stores trying to stab someone just after 7 p.m. Friday night.

Before the police arrived, a mall security guard tackled the man and suffered a cut to his hand while trying to subdue him.

“We were told that he ran and started to attack a security guard and the security guard somewhat fought back and got the best of him,” said Eric Sherman, a Reseda resident.

No one else was injured, and a witness said the mall was not shutdown during the incident.