Man With a Knife Arrested at Canoga Park Mall

A man wielding a knife went from store to store attempting to stab shoppers at a Canoga Park shopping mall Friday.
The Westfield Topanga Mall was packed with people when police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call. Police apprehended the man near a Macy’s department store on the second floor of the mall.
Police say the man was reported running through the mall and into different stores trying to stab someone just after 7 p.m. Friday night.
Before the police arrived, a mall security guard tackled the man and suffered a cut to his hand while trying to subdue him.
“We were told that he ran and started to attack a security guard and the security guard somewhat fought back and got the best of him,” said Eric Sherman, a Reseda resident.
No one else was injured, and a witness said the mall was not shutdown during the incident.