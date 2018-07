Three people were killed Thursday July 5, 2018 in a Westlake area shooting.

A shooting early Thursday in the Westlake area left three people dead and three others hospitalized.

The shooting was reported at 12:30 a.m. at Second Street and Union Avenue. Two men and a woman died. Details about the conditions of the injured individuals were not immediately available.

No arrests were reported. A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.

