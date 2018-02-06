Woman Found Dead at Westminster Hotel

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found at a Quality Inn and Suites hotel in Westminster. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (Published 4 hours ago)

Homicide investigators responded to a Westminster hotel early Tuesday after the discovery of a body in a second-floor room.

Police received a call from family members who were concerned about a relative Monday night at the Quality Inn on Westminster Boulevard. The body of a woman was found on the second floor of the hotel, police said.

Details about a cause of death were not immediately available.



Evidence markers could be seen along a walkway and other locations. Police said evidence in a hotel room suggests the woman is "a victim of a homicide."

Officers confirmed the woman recently checked in as a guest, but it was not immediately clear how long she had been staying at the hotel.

Family members were at the hotel early Tuesday.

No arrests were repoted.



