Woman Found Dead at Westminster Hotel

Homicide investigators responded to a Westminster hotel early Tuesday after the discovery of a body in a second-floor room.
Police received a call from family members who were concerned about a relative Monday night at the Quality Inn on Westminster Boulevard. The body of a woman was found on the second floor of the hotel, police said.
Details about a cause of death were not immediately available.
Evidence markers could be seen along a walkway and other locations. Police said evidence in a hotel room suggests the woman is "a victim of a homicide."
Officers confirmed the woman recently checked in as a guest, but it was not immediately clear how long she had been staying at the hotel.
Family members were at the hotel early Tuesday.
No arrests were repoted.