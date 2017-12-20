Driver Ejected From Vehicle During Crash on 405 Freeway Near Westminster, Multi-Lane Closure Prompted - NBC Southern California
Driver Ejected From Vehicle During Crash on 405 Freeway Near Westminster, Multi-Lane Closure Prompted

By Oleevia Woo and Karla Rendon

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    One person died Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 after a multi-vehicle car crash occurred on the southbound 405 Freeway near Westminster.

    A deadly multi-vehicle crash prompted all lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway to close Wednesday morning near Westminster, according to California Highway Patrol.

    Officials got a call at 2:07 a.m. that reported four vehicles involved in a crash just north of Westminster Boulevard, according to CHP. One vehicle overturned and caused the driver to eject from their car, where they died at the scene.

    By 3:19 a.m., CHP began to open the fourth lane of the freeway to alleviate traffic. The duration of the other lanes’ closure has not been determined.

    Details on what led up to the multi-car crash were not immediately clear.

