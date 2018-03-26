Caught on Camera: Two Whales Attract a Crowd in Seal Beach - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Caught on Camera: Two Whales Attract a Crowd in Seal Beach

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Caught on Camera: Two Whales Attract a Crowd in Seal Beach
    KNBC-TV
    Two whale are seen off the Orange County coast Monday March 26, 2018.

    A pair of whales were spotted in a Seal Beach channel Monday, attracting a crowd of onlookers and raising concerns they might get stuck in the shallow water.

    The whales were spotted around mid-morning in the channel, floating along the surface of the water, giving an impressive show to a crowd of camera-wielding spectators who gathered to get a glimpse of the pair.

    By late morning, the whales appeared to be making their way back to open water, but they continued to linger in the mouth of the channel.


    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 3-23-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News
    Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices