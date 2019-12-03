What Rain Means for Your Commute This Morning

Here's where the rain will be heaviest, and what that means for your commute and potential for floods and mudslides. Fritz Coleman reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019)

Look out morning commuters. The heaviest rainfall on Wednesday is expected between 5 a.m. and noon, which means it’s not a bad idea to budget some more time to get to work in the morning.

Showers starting Tuesday night were expected to steadily pick up into Wednesday. If you live in recent burn areas, look out for slick streets, flooding and an increased potential for mudslides. There’s a Flash Flood Watch in place for the Inland Empire and Orange County.

The coast and the valleys can expect between three-quarters of an inch to an inch and a half of rain. But the foothills and mountains could see up to three inches, which could be dangerous over burnscar areas that may not have had the chance to dry completely after the rains last week.

The snowfall level is at 6,000 feet, which could be helpful for the local burn areas.

In LA and Ventura County, the mountains are under a Wind Advisory. The storm’s expected to wrap up its work in the afternoon and evening hours.