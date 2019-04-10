What to Know: Nipsey Hussle Memorial

This is the route expected for Nipsey Hussle's procession through Los Angeles on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Mourners are expected to pay their respects Thursday for a memorial for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle at Staples Center and officials are advising fans with tickets to arrive early and those without to stay away from Staples and L.A. LIVE.

Doors to Staples Center will open at 8 a.m. A procession through South Los Angeles and Watts will follow the ceremony. All tickets have been claimed for the service.

A procession is expected to carry the slain rapper's body throughout the South LA area, giving more people a chance to pay their final respects.

The procession will travel roughly 25 miles, going from Staples Center through South Los Angeles — including a pass of Hussle's The Marathon Clothing store where he was killed — and near Ladera Heights before ending at a Crenshaw area funeral home.

Remembering Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle may be gone, but his legacy will live for years to come. Rival gangs across Los Angeles County called a truce in his honor. Beverly White reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019. (Published Saturday, April 6, 2019)

Officials are advising fans who do not have a ticket to not come to Staples Center or L.A. LIVE as they will not have access to the area.

The memorial will not be shown on any screens outside Staples Center or L.A. LIVE.

For more information, go here. No cameras or recording devices will be permitted inside the venue.