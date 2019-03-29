Wheel-Spinners, Get Stoked: SkyPark Bike Park Opens

Cyclists can expect "premium riding conditions" on the recently drenched trails, starting on Saturday, March 30.

What to Know SkyPark at Santa's Village bike park

Thursdays-Sunday starting on March 30, 2019, 9 a.m. to dusk

$42 adults, $32 seniors and kids

We sometimes say that we're thirsty, or that our pets need some hydration, or that our plants are longing for a little H2O.

But bike trails? The sort of earthy paths that wend through the woods? We might not immediately think that such features could benefit from some rain or melting snow.

The SkyPark Mountain Bike Park trail system, though, has received plenty of the cold 'n flaky stuff in recent months, but now that the frosty flakes have gone into melt mode, the well-watered trails are ready for their seasonal debut.

That debut on Saturday, March 30? Oh yeah. Better believe that it will draw a lot of cyclists seeking out the "premium riding conditions," that much-desired "hero dirt" of mountain biking. (Yep, that means the soil that isn't heat-of-summer dusty nor overly drenched, so tires seem to take to it quite well.)

Of course, Santa's Village, another famous feature of the Lake Arrowhead-close SkyPark, is open Thursdays through Sundays, too, if you desire some ho, ho, ho with your handlebar-based action.

And that action'll zoom from Thursday through Sunday, after March 30, with a 9 a.m. opening each day and a closing time around dusk.

What can you expect, should you and your bike hit these fabled trails?

Prepare for "... an extensive set of professionally designed bike trails that traverse through dense Alpine forest, natural jumps, wall rides, ladder bridges, and obstacles."

Each trail is prep work for "the next, slightly more challenging trail," says the park. But if you're not feeling it, there are ways to leave the system.

No pressure, only smiles and sweat-making fun, is the vibe.

A ticket to SkyPark at Santa's Village? Buy in advance, online, and it is $42 for an adult and $32 for seniors and youngsters.

Hello spring, hello cycling, hello Alpine-awesome adventures of the two-wheelie type.

