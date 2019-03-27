Scooter, an 8-year-old pit bull mix, goes for a walk Tuesday March 29, 2019, in Riverside. The dog survived being struck by a car, but his injuries bound him to a wheelchair. The Riverside County Department of Animal Services is hoping to find Scooter a forever home.

Riverside County Department of Animal Services is urging the public to help a disabled dog bound to a wheelchair find a loving forever home.

Shelter employees said they are concerned they may not be able to care for the dog beyond Friday.

Veterinary technicians nicknamed the dog Scooter because of its high-energy characteristics despite having to drag its legs across the floor, however, the shelter stated in a website post that a wheelchair was recently donated for Scooter so he would no longer struggle to move around.

Riverside veterinarians said Scooter survived after being struck by a car.

"A lot of the times when a dog is hit by a car and injured they are difficult for our veterinary staff to handle," Jennifer Millard, Riverside County senior animal care technician, said. "He still has a great spirit about him. He's not ready to go -- he's ready to go for a family."

The 8-year-old pit bull mix was dropped off at the department's after-hours shelter on March 2, and rescue employees noticed that the dog had a physical impairment in its hind legs, the department stated on its website.

Shelter employees are hoping someone with animal care experience can adopt the pit bull.

"He's a really high energy dog," said David Urrutia, Riverside County registered veterinary technician. "He'd be a great adoption for a home that's had some experience with injured dogs."

Scooter has a lot of energy, and his disability seems to not slow him down. Urrutia is hoping someone who would love an energetic dog can adopt Scooter.

Those interested in meeting Scooter can click here to visit the animal services website post for the dog, or email shelterinfo@rivco.org and write in the subject line "Scooter adopter."