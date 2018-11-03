When Clocks Fall Back, It's Time to Check Your Smoke Detectors

Change your clocks, change your smoke detector batteries this weekend.

As you circle the house Sunday morning changing your clocks back, it's a good reminder to change your smoke detector batteries.

Roughly two-thirds of home fire deaths occur in homes with no smoke alarms or working smoke alarms. When smoke alarms should have worked but failed to operate, it is usually because batteries were missing, disconnected, or dead.

The National Fire Protection Association provides the following guidelines around smoke alarms:

A closed door may slow the spread of smoke, heat and fire. Install smoke alarms in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area. Install alarms on every level of the home. Install alarms in the basement. Smoke alarms should be interconnected. When one sounds, they all sound.

Large homes may need extra smoke alarms.

It is best to use interconnected smoke alarms. When one smoke alarm sounds they all sound.

Test all smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.

Today’s smoke alarms will be more technologically advanced to respond to a multitude of fire conditions, yet mitigate false alarms.

A smoke alarm should be on the ceiling or high on a wall. Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms. They should be at least 10 feet (3 meters) from the stove.

People who are hard-of-hearing or deaf can use special alarms. These alarms have strobe lights and bed shakers.

Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

Smoke alarms are an important part of a home fire escape plan.

For more information contact your local fire department.