Where Your Child Can Get a Free Meal in LA Over the Summer

Various school districts and the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks will be offering children and teens free meals during summer.

Below is a list of the districts and places where your child will be able to receive a free meal.

Department of Recreation and Parks

The Department of Recreation and Parks will distribute free meals to kids up to 18 years old in 101 parks and recreation centers throughout LA County. The summer meals programs will run through August 10.

People who are older than 18 but have disabilities can also take part in the program if they are enrolled in a special school district program during the school year.

To find a list of locations where meals will be distributed, click here.

Los Angeles Unified School District

The LAUSD's meal distribution program began Monday, June 11, at Barrett and Wilmington Park elementary schools and at Bell, Hawkins and Bravo Medical Magnet high schools. Starting Tuesday, June 12, the meals program will begin at Mack Elementary School and the Mendez Learning Center. The service will extend to 349 other schools starting June 18.

Meals will continue to be distributed through July 27 at most of the schools, though some will have a shorter window. The times during which food will be given out will vary depending on the school, though most will give out lunch between 11 a.m. and noon.

For a full list of schools and times for the LAUSD meals program, click here.

Pasadena Unified School District

Through the Summer Food Program, the PUSD will offer free breakfast and lunch for kids up to 18 years old.

Children need only show up to receive their meal, but they have to eat their food on-site. Times and locations vary, so click here for more information.

Glendale Unified School District

The district will give out free meals to children under 18, with varied locations and times. For more information, click here.

Baldwin Park Unified School District

The district will give out free meals to students up to 18 years old, with varied locations and times. For more information, click here.

Compton Unified School District

The district will be giving out free breakfast and lunch through the summer. For a full list of schools and times, click here.

East Whittier City School District

The district will offer breakfast and lunch through July 27. For a list of schools and distribution times, click here.

Pomona Unified School District

The district will offer free lunch for children up to 18 years old at various schools in Pomona and Diamond Bar. For a full list of schools, click here.