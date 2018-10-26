Didn't Make it to the Stadium? Here's a List of Where You Can Watch the Dodgers Games - NBC Southern California
Go Dodgers!

By Elizabeth Campos

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Didn't Make it to the Stadium? Here's a List of Where You Can Watch the Dodgers Games

    Los Angeles has painted itself blue to support our boys, The Dodgers, going against the Boston Red Sox during the 2018 World Series.

    Game one and two were played in Boston, but games three, four and five will be here at home.

    Tickets to watch the game in person might not be within our budgets, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it at home or overseeing our scenic LA buildings and streets with friends and some brews.

    Here’s a list of bars that will be showing the game. Go Dodgers!

     

    The Short Stop

    1455 W. Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park

    Starting at 12 p.m., the DJ will be spinning LA classics. Want more? There's a pre and post game party!.

     

    Mikkeller DTLA

    330 W.Olympic Blvd.

    Happy hour and over 50 differt types of beer? Yes, please. 

     

    Arts District Brewing Company

    828 Traction Avenue in the Arts District

    Did someone say Dodger Dogs and Jim Beam shots?

     

    Thunderbird

    12217 Wilshire Blvd. in Brentwood

    Happy hour from 4-7p.m.

     

    The Woodman

    13615 Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks

    Are 16 screens enough? Oh, and happy hour from 4:30 - 8 p.m.

     

    33 Taps

    3725 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake

    Free Dodgers swag? Yes! Adidas installed a digital vending machine where fans can get free gear during the World Series. 

     

    The Greyhound

    5570 N. Figueroa St. in Highland Park

    #BlueHour specials, from the first pitch to the last out of every game.

     

    Lucky Baldwins

    17 S. Raymond Ave. in Old Town Pasadena

    Nothing like a good ol' British pub, right?

     

    Story Tavern

    150 S. San Fernando Blvd. in Burbank

    $6.50 draft beers, can you beat that?

     

    Beelman's

    600 S. Spring St. in downtown L.A.

    We're in California, right? Beelman's knows that and offers a plant-based food menu.

     

    The Nickel Mine

    11363 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025

    One very important thing about this place: New York Style Pizza. 

