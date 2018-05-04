 PHOTOS: Car Wheel Flies Into Bedroom of Whittier House - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

PHOTOS: Car Wheel Flies Into Bedroom of Whittier House

By Jonathan Lloyd and Toni Guinyard

12 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

A car wheel and other debris ended up in the bedroom of a Whittier house after a speeding driver crashed early Friday May 4, 2018.

Scroll down to see the widespread damage left behind.
More Photo Galleries
Exes Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale Try to Offload Mansion
'Guardians of the Galaxy' Star Zoe Saldana Honored on Walk of Fame
Connect With Us
AdChoices