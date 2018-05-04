Crash Hurls Car Wheel, Debris Into Bedroom of Whittier Home - NBC Southern California
Crash Hurls Car Wheel, Debris Into Bedroom of Whittier Home

Neighbors say they heard what sounded like a speeding car before the rollover crash on Lambert Road

By Jonathan Lloyd and Toni Guinyard

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    Debris was hurled into a home overnight when a driver crashed in Whittier, infuriating a homeowner who said a tire landed in her daughter's bedroom.

    Neighbors said the car sounded like it was speeding on Lambert Road before the crash, which left a hole in the side of the house. The driver was hospitalized. Details regarding injuries were not immediately available.

    "This street is like a freeway, nobody cares," said homeowner Carol Jaramillo.

    The car struck power and light poles before landing on its side near a block wall. Neighbor David Falcon said the burning engine appeared to have been thrown from the car.

    A wheel and debris were thrown into a Whittier house in a crash. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Friday May 4, 2018.
