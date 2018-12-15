Hospital in Whittier Goes on Lockdown After Possible Person With Gun Inside

Newschopper4 Bravo over Whittier Hospital on Dec. 15, 2018 after reports of a lockdown due to a persona with a gun.

A hospital in Whittier was under lockdown Saturday night after a report of a possible person with a gun inside, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The Whittier Police Department was the agency investigating the incident at PIH Health Hospital located on the 12400 block of Washington Boulevard, according to LASD.

There were no reports of shots fired, and it was not immediately clear if police were searching for a person.

NBC4 contacted the Whittier Police Department and did not immediately receive comment on the investigation.