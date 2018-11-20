'Wicked' Wednesdays Skate into Pershing Square

Every third song, on a Wednesday, at the Bai Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square? It'll be from "Wicked," hurrah.

What to Know Every Wednesday through Jan. 21, 2019

$9 admission, $5 skate rental

Every third song will be from the "Wicked" cast album

How wicked are your "Wicked" singing skills?

Do you regularly perform for your best pal, who also knows all the words to every song, but makes way for you to stand at centerstage? Do you sing for your family, your co-workers, or anyone within earshot, at any time of the day?

How about while ice skating, at a pop-up rink, in Downtown Los Angeles? Would that be a wickedly new "Wicked"-loving space for you?

If so, best cast a spell over all future Wednesdays on your calendar, at least through Jan. 21, 2019, for the Bai Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square is going to deliver some musical enchantment to the experience.

How? Well, let's start with the songs: Every third ditty played at the rink will be from the original cast recording during a trio of nightly skate sessions, at 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m, and 10 o'clock.

That means that, yes, you may defy gravity, as you triple axel, if you can triple axel, while "Defying Gravity" plays. (Best stay close to the ice if triple axels aren't something you've practiced at length, of course.)

Green lights will also give the rink a very Oz-awesome vibe.

Night one of Wicked Wednesdays is on Thanksgiving Eve, or Wednesday, Nov. 21. Can't make it because of family obligations? Well A) bring the fam down to Pershing Square or B) keep in mind that Wicked Wednesdays will continue throughout the ice rink's 2018-2019 run.

And, yes, this is some kind of magic: "Wicked," as in the actual musical on stage, alights at Hollywood Pantages beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations