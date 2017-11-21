 Widow of Grateful Dead's Longtime Lawyer Auctions Rare Items - NBC Southern California
Widow of Grateful Dead's Longtime Lawyer Auctions Rare Items

By Associated Press

The widow of the Grateful Dead's longtime lawyer is auctioning off treasures from their long strange trip with the psychedelic rock-and-roll band.

Hal and Jesse Kant's memorabilia collection includes signed artwork by the band's late leader, Jerry Garcia, and backstage passes from concerts spanning 30 years.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports some of the items are expected to go for as much as $100,000 when they're sold online by a Reno art gallery and auction house from Nov. 22 through Dec. 9.

