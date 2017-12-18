Wishing Tree: Widower Receives Help With Bills, Gifts for Children

Daniel Sanders Sr. made a wish for his son Daniel Jr., who recently lost his wife, to receive help with his bills and to provide his four children with gifts this holiday as they get through this very challenging time. Fritz Coleman reports for the NBC4 News at 6 on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. (Published Monday, Dec 18, 2017)

