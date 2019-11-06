Brush Fire Burns on Hillside Near Homes in Santa Clarita Area - NBC Southern California
Brush Fire Burns on Hillside Near Homes in Santa Clarita Area

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Firefighters are protecting buildings on a school campus and homes from a brush fire burning in the Santa Clarita area.

    The fire broke out around midday on a hillside in the 21500 block of Deputy Jake Drive. The fire burned at least 7 acres in what firefighters described as medium to light brush.

    Dr. J. Michael McGrath Elementary School is in the area. Aerial video showed students and staff members evacuating from a nearby school and boarding school buses. 

    At least one water-dropping aircraft was over the fire.

