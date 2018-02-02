More than 350,000 homes are lost each year in the United States to fire. For the people who live through it, the process of recovery is complicated.
From wildfires to house fires, we explore the lessons learned from loss and how to be prepared if it happens to you.
360 View: Fire Devastation
Fire Preparedness and Statistics
- House fires across the US by the numbers
- Step-by-step checklist for being prepared for fire
- What to look for in your insurance policy and documenting your belongings
- Wildfire Information
Credits: Core Production Team
Jeremy Berg – NBC Owned TV Stations
Gillian Edevane – KNTV, Los Angeles
Alexandria Fisher – WMAQ, Chicago
Matt Goldberg – KNBC, Los Angeles
Dan Przygoda - NBC Owned TV Stations
Additional Production Support
Matt Arias – KNBC, Los Angeles
Julio Martinez – WMAQ, Chicago
Anthony Rutanashoodech – KNTV, San Jose
Aliya Jasmine Sovani – KNBC, Los Angeles
Jonathan Lloyd - KNBC, Los Angeles