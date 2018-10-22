Photos: Animals Caught on Camera in Los Angeles' Urban Wilderness

Ever wonder what your household animals do when you're not around? Wildlife researchers wonder the same thing -- on a much larger and wilder scale.



A network of remote cameras in the Santa Monica Mountains capture an array of wild animals in the coastal mountain range adjacent to Los Angeles' urban areas. The cameras help researchers keep an inventory of animals, some of which are so secretive that they only come out under the cover of darkness.



Scroll down for some of the wildest images captured on camera in the Santa Monica Mountain range and other Southern California locations.