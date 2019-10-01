Charles Kip Yotter was arrested Thursday on suspicion of oral copulation of a minor and sexual abuse of a child under 18 years old. Yotter was released from the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Friday morning after he met his bail requirement.

A 71-year-old Wildomar man suspected of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy, who was released after posting bond, was found dead, authorities said Tuesday.

Charles Kip Yotter was released Friday after posting a $250,000 bond.

Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to an attempted suicide call at his home in the 35000 block of Momat Avenue, where he was found dead Monday afternoon.

The coroner had not yet weighed in on official cause of death.

Riverside County sheriff's investigators said the investigation into Yotter began in June 2019 after a reported sexual assault on a 16-year-old boy in December of the previous year.

Authorities said the investigation led them to Yotter. After executing a search warrant at his home, he was arrested Thursday on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor, forced oral copulation of a minor, and forcible penetration with a foreign object.

It wasn't clear how the Yotter and the teen communicated.

Yotter was released from the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Friday morning after he met his bail requirement, City News Service reported.

Yotter was due in court at the end of November.