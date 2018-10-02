Wilmington Liquor Store Owner Robbed Outside of Her Store

A liquor store owner got her purse stolen with $12,000 inside, but its not the money that saddens her as much as does the six carat diamond ring in that purse.
“My previous husband just bought it to me as a gift before he passed away” says Maha Hanna, owner of Glory Liquor store on Pacific Coast Highway in Wilmington. “It just means a lot… to me that’s something that will never come back.”
Hanna was stocking her new store and said was busy going back and forth unloading tons of shopping and forgot to put the cash and ring in a safety deposit box.
The thief was caught on surveillance camera and can be seen passing by the vehicle and casually opening the door and grabbing the purse.
“I feel my stomach hurt,” she says as she watches the video. “I felt I was violated.”
Other business’ in the area caught on surveillance camera the moment the thief was rummaging through the purse. Another camera caught the suspect leaving a nearby restaurant in what detectives believe was a black Dodge pick-up truck.
Hanna and her husband are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Detectives urge witnesses to help and contact them at 31353@lapd.online