Two Dead, Two Injured in Wilmington Shooting, LAPD Says

By Shahan Ahmed and Rosa Ordaz

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Two people were killed and two other people were injured in a shooting in the city of Wilmington Wednesday, Los Angeles police told NBCLA.

    The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Bayview Avenue around 3:10 p.m., according to the Los Angles Fire Department.

    Two people were dead and two people suffered non-life threatening injuries, the LAPD told NBCLA. The genders were not immediately available.

    Initially, police said one woman in her 20s died and two people, one man and one woman, were taken to a nearby hospital.

    There was no immediate description of the shooter or shooters available.

    Hetty Chang contributed to this story.

