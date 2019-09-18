Two Dead, Two Injured in Wilmington Shooting, LAPD Says

A woman in her 20s is dead after a deadly shooting in Wilmington. Gil Leyvas reports for NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (Published 55 minutes ago)

Two people were killed and two other people were injured in a shooting in the city of Wilmington Wednesday, Los Angeles police told NBCLA.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Bayview Avenue around 3:10 p.m., according to the Los Angles Fire Department.

Two people were dead and two people suffered non-life threatening injuries, the LAPD told NBCLA. The genders were not immediately available.

Initially, police said one woman in her 20s died and two people, one man and one woman, were taken to a nearby hospital.

There was no immediate description of the shooter or shooters available.

Hetty Chang contributed to this story.