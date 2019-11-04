Carlos Vela celebrates after scoring and giving Los Angeles Football Club a 1-0 lead over LA Galaxy at Banc of California Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

In honor of soccer player Carlos Vela becoming the first Mexican to win Major League Soccer's Landon Donovan MVP award, the league decided to do a 24-hour sweepstakes where a lucky fan can win a unique Loteria poster signed by Vela.

The soccer star recently won the most valuable player award after guiding Los Angeles FC to the highest points total in the league's history. Vela also finished as the top scorer and set the record for most goals ever scored in a season, giving him the MLS Golden Boot.

After the announcement of his MVP award, MLS quickly decided to honor Vela's accomplishment by creating a unique Loteria poster.

Why Loteria?

"We decided to showcase Carlos Vela's record-setting season through a unique aspect of Mexican and Latin American culture, which speaks to an important base of our fans," an MLS spokesperson said.

The poster was designed to highlight key moments in Vela's record-breaking season.

Moments like "El Beso" which translates to "The Kiss," showcasing Vela's signature gesture of kissing his fist after scoring a goal. Another featured key moment is "El Tunel," or "The Tunnel," for his iconic move of passing the soccer ball between an opponent's legs. And of course, the poster wouldn't be complete without "El MVP," which shows Vela with his latest award.

Those wanting to enter the competition can begin submitting their entries as of Monday at 4:30 p.m. through Twitter.

Submissions will only be taken through Twitter as the rules state that the only way to enter is by re-tweeting any of MLS's photos or videos of Vela signing the poster or re-tweet a photo of the poster, while also making sure to follow @MLS.

Only one entry is allowed per person and/or social media handle.

The sweepstake ends Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 4:30 p.m., and the winner will be chosen in a random drawing at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

