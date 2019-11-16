Winds Return to Increase Fire Danger Sunday, Red Flag Warning in Effect

A brush fire in Fullerton was forcing evacuations on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

A red flag warning goes into effect early Sunday morning through the evening, with offshore winds increasing fire danger.

The red flag warning will begin at 1 a.m. and continue until 6 p.m. The winds will start to pick up after midnight and will peak during the late morning hours.

Wind prone regions will see 15-25 mph sustained winds, with gusts above 30-40 mph expected. The offshore winds will also bring hot temperatures back, with many locations seeing highs in the 90s.

Winds will start to get lighter during the afternoon and evening hours.

SoCal Edison warned about Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which are preemptive power shutoffs that go into effect when winds increase fire danger.

SoCal Edison said 781 customers in Los Angeles County were under consideration for the power shutoffs, along with 28,743 customers in San Bernardino County and 2,451 customers in Ventura County.

As of late Saturday night, SCE had not cut power to any customers.

