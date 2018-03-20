Calling all chicken wing-lovers!

Wingstop will be offering free wings in celebration of its new location in San Bernardino.

Get your chicken fix on Tuesday, March 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as the company welcomes guests at its new location at 1353 West Mill Street.

Attendants can claim a six-piece Wing Combo free of charge while supplies last. The combo includes the six chicken wings, a choice of veggie sticks or seasoned fries and a fountain drink. The promotion is available for all of the company’s 11 flavors.

Now the question is – will you settle for a sweet barbeque taste or opt for a spicier, atomic option?



