Winning $20 Million Lottery Ticket Sold at Fontana Doughnut Shop - NBC Southern California
Winning $20 Million Lottery Ticket Sold at Fontana Doughnut Shop

The winner has not yet claimed their prize

By Drew Schwendiman

Published at 7:03 PM PST on Feb 5, 2018 | Updated at 8:13 PM PST on Feb 5, 2018

    KNBC-TV
    Miss Donuts and Bagel in Fontana sold a winning $20 million SuperLotto Plus ticket that matched six numbers in the Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, drawing.

    One Southern California lottery player's week just got a whole lot better.

    A winning ticket for the SuperLotto Plus jackpot worth $20 million was sold at a doughnut shop in San Bernardino County, but it still hasn't been claimed.

    The ticket was sold at Miss Donuts and Bagel on Sierra Avenue in Fontana, according to California Lottery officials. 

    The lucky ticket numbers for Saturday's drawing were 41-10-45-46-29 and the Mega number was 10.

    The lottery player isn't the only lucky winner, though. 

    The owner of Miss Donuts and Bagel will receive a $100,000 bonus just for selling the winning ticket. 

    "That money helped me a lot for my business," shop owner Ngoun Ling told NBC4. 

    Lottery officials encourage the winner to visit any of the nine Lottery District offices during normal business hours. The closest one to where the ticket was sold is the Inland Empire office, located in San Bernardino.

