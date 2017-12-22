Winter Fest OC Delivers White Christmas to SoCal

Orange County is letting it snow now through Jan. 7 as Winter Fest OC returns to deliver seasonal fun for families and lovers of all things winter-related.



A dazzling Festival of Lights, nightly tree lighting ceremony and plenty of photo-worthy displays will be available at the winter event for every age group to enjoy. Adventurous spirits can get a rush of adrenaline ice tubing down Snowflake Summit while gentler souls can enjoy a swift glaze through the outdoor ice skating rink.



Fireworks will illuminate the night sky as the Big Guy himself will be seen soaring above with his crew of reindeers. Those who wish to commemorate the evening can take a photograph Santa and Mrs. Claus in their cabin.



There will be something for everyone to enjoy at the Winter Fest OC. Little ones can enjoy a designated play area for toddlers while older folks can take advantage of the Candy Cane Carnival. Animal lovers can visit Santa’s petting zoo while artists can help a few elves with some arts and crafts in Santa’s workshop.



If you were wishing for a White Christmas, consider it granted since the Snow Play Area will have real snow blown in daily! Tickets for the giant winter wonderland are available starting at $10. Those who are interested in purchasing tickets for Winter Fest OC can click here.

Ice skating, snow play and more frosty activities await at Winterfest OC. Christine Kim takes the plunge on Today in LA Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.