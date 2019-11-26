Icy Roads, Hard Rain to Complicate Thanksgiving Travels

Rain and snow are on the way, just in time to further complicate the Thanksgiving holiday commute. Anthony Yanez has your First Alert Forecast on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Thanksgiving holiday week will see rain and snow that may impact travels for the millions of travelers departing and coming into the Los Angeles area for the holiday.

A major winter storm is set to arrive in SoCal early Wednesday morning and should last through Friday afternoon. The cold front will bring heavy rain, snow and possibly lightning strikes, leading to the Cajon Pass and the Grapevine possibly featuring dangerous driving conditions and complicating travel.

Rain is expected to fall Wednesday from 2 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cold front will creep in starting west in Ventura County before sweeping into Los Angeles County and eventually making its way over the Inland Empire and Orange County.

The heaviest band of rain is expected to move through in the morning from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Showers will be possible all day Thursday, and snow may begin to fall at relatively low elevations, beginning at 3,500 feet. Total snowfall is expected to reach 1 to 2 feet above 4,000 feet. Rainfall is expected to reach 1 to 3 inches through Thursday night.

The possibility of showers and snow in the mountains will continue into Friday morning, and snow may even fall on the desert floors.

All inclement weather is expected to subside by Friday afternoon, and things will remain dry Saturday.

The chance of rain will return Sunday through Tuesday, which could further complicate travel for people returning home to Southern California or departing out of the area.

Periods of heavy rain will raise the risk of flash flooding in the Inland Empire and Orange County starting late Tuesday through Thursday. The greatest risk will be in areas in or below recent burn scars.

Mountain areas may see heavy snowfall and gusty, 45 mph winds starting Tuesday through Thursdays, which will make travel through the mountains difficult.

The Los Angeles County Health Officer is extending a Cold Weather Alert through Saturday, as some locations are expected to see temperatures drop below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles County mountain areas.