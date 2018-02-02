Winter Warm Streak = an Annenberg Pool Day

It's a rare chance to splash at the Santa Monica beach-close pool in wintertime. Don your swimwear on Sunday, Feb. 4.

What to Know Sunday, Feb. 4

$10 adult admission

Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica

No, honestly, if you remember, and you might not remember right away, because summer was more than a few months back... Where exactly did you store your swimsuit?

It might still have some sand on it, from that last day at the beach. You might have washed it and tucked it in a box called "Summer Vacation." You might actually still wear it, like, every day, given the warmth and notable dryness of this particular winter.

A winter that is seemingly edging into spring early, or so says our California-based seasonal prognosticator, Mojave Maxine, The Living Desert's celebrated desert tortoise.

Wherever your maillot or trunks or tankini or waterwings happen to be, best find swim clothes, brush off the sand (better yet, throw it in the wash), and put 'em on, for the Annenberg Community Beach House is opening its popular pool for a rare wintertime pop-up swim day on Sunday, Feb. 4.

The high temperature? A very snowflake-meltable 80 degrees, or so, is the forecast as we head into the weekend. And, no, we don't usually see snowflakes around much of Southern California's lower elevations, but we're also not swimming in early February most years.

The cost to take the plunge is ten bucks for an adult, $4 for seniors, and five dollars for youths ages 1 to 17.

Winter-style temps may return in a couple of weeks, for a cameo before spring truly and officially and on-the-books begins. But for now, following your swim in Santa Monica on Feb. 4? Best wash your swimsuit and store it somewhere close for future use.

Maybe not too far back in the closet, though maybe not on the top of the drawer, either. It's still February, and the coldest season may decide to come calling, a little late but welcome.

