Walk through a winter wonderland in sunny Southern California through Dec. 16 for Snow Day LA, an event that brings all the holiday fun to Elysian Park.

You can be like Prancer and frolic through holiday lights or take after Dasher and race your friends down the tube slide. The family-friendly event caters to each household member as it offers children a night of fun with various games and activities while adults can enjoy the Penguin VIP Lounge that allows access to a lounge and bar.

Guests can enjoy skating through an ice rink or can grab a bite to eat at the various food trucks on site. Photo opportunities are certainly vast since the even posts a giant, inflatable snow globe, a life-sized gingerbread-themed house and a light path that illuminates a holiday glow.

This year, Snow Day LA is partnering with Operation Gratitude, an organization dedicated to providing gratitude to U.S. military and first responder communities through thoughtful letters and care packages. Guests at the event will have the opportunity to send a holiday card to service members and veterans.

Tickets for the event begin at $12 for general admission. Parking is free. For more information, click here.