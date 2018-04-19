A woman said a CHP officer groped her at a traffic stop and also allegedly made a surprise visit to her home. CHP confirmed that the officer was under investigation. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News at 5 Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

A California Highway Patrol officer has been placed on leave after being accused by a Santa Ana wife and mother of groping her in two separate incidents, first during a traffic stop, and later outside her home.

The woman, who spoke through an interpreter at a Los Angeles news conference with attorney Juan Dominguez, said she was going public with her claim to ensure no other women are victimized.

"It is very difficult to talk about," said Ruth Chavez, the 45-year-old mother of three who spoke out Wednesday.

The unnamed officer was placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Santa Ana Police Department "for alleged behavior that occurred while the employee was on duty," said Capt. Ryan Shackleford, with the CHP's Santa Ana office.

Santa Ana police declined to comment on the investigation.

Chavez and her husband were driving south on I-5 near Red Hill Avenue April 6 during evening rush hour when the officer pulled them over, ordered her to get out, and then touched her inappropriately, according to Chavez.

"Obviously made her extremely uncomfortable," said Dominguez.

They said the officer sited Chavez's husband for driving without a valid license, then allowed the couple to drive off. Two hours later the officer showed up at their Santa Ana apartment, inside a gated complex.

Chavez was walking back from the store, and the officer encountered her on the stairs, then escorted her to his patrol vehicle, she said.

"He positions his patrol car to the side of the parking lot, and opens the two doors of his SUV patrol car, and positions her between the two doors, and again proceeds to grope her genitalia, her breasts, in a sexually inappropriate manner," Dominguez said.

The officer stopped when a neighbor came by, and before leaving said he would be back, according to Chavez.

Instead, she went to Santa Ana police.

The officer did not speak Spanish, but used an electronic translator to communicate in Spanish with Chavez, she said. Her attorney noted that she has had legal U.S. residency for two decades.

"I want to emphasize to the public that the alleged conduct of this employee does not reflect the values, hard work, dedication and professionalism of the CHP," according to a CHP statement.

The CHP statement did not reference whether there is any video of the alleged incidents. Many CHP vehicles are equipped with in-car cameras.

There are multiple security cameras in the complex where Chavez lives. Dominguez acknowledged he has not seen the video, but believes police have it, and said he has been told one camera corroborates a CHP vehicle at the complex that night.