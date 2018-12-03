A photo of Armando Ramirez Jr., who is accused of violently beating a woman hours after he was released from jail.

Only hours after being released from jail Sunday, a man allegedly attempted to break into a home and attacked a woman that confronted him inside.

When officers arrived, the man identified as Armando Ramirez Jr., 29, was still attacking the woman using what the police chief descibed as a "blunt object." Police used a taser to stop the attack.

"When officers arrived, the attack was still going on," Upland Police Department Chief Darren Goodman said. "A taser was deployed to stop the attack."

The police chief also said the victim in the attack was "critical" in the local hospital.

A neighbor told NBC4 that she saw the man attempt to break into the home and then attack the woman.

The neighbor said, "I yelled out ... 'Somebody please call 911! Call 911! Hurry! He's choking her! He won't let her go!'"

The Fontana Police Department confirmed that the same man was arrested on Dec. 1 and was released only hours prior to the attack.