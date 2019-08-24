Woman Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Push Boy Off Bridge in Ladera Ranch - NBC Southern California
Woman Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Push Boy Off Bridge in Ladera Ranch

By City News Service

Published 53 minutes ago

    Orange County Sheriff

    A 23-year-old woman authorities described as a transient was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly trying to push a teenager off the Crown Valley Parkway bridge in Ladera Ranch, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said Saturday.

    Deputies were dispatched to the area of Crown Valley Parkway between O'Neill Drive and Jardines at approximately 4 p.m. Friday in response to multiple callers reporting that someone was possibly attempting to jump off the Crown Valley Parkway bridge.

    Deputies arriving at the scene reported that a woman had assaulted two boys from the Capistrano Valley High School cross country team running in the area and grabbed one of the boys, in an attempt to push him over the bridge safety railing.

    The victim and additional member of the school's cross country team were able to fight off the woman and were not injured.

    Stephanie Redondo was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

    Redondo was booked into the Orange County Jail and bail was set at $500,000.

    She is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

