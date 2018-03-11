Woman Arrested for Allegedly Using Gun in Coachella Robbery

Deanna Romero was arrested after allegedly using a gun during the robbery of a Coachella business.

A Riverside County woman has been arrested after allegedly using a gun to rob a business in Coachella.

Thermal resident Deanna Romero, 48, was booked for armed robbery after she brandished a gun and demanded money from a clerk at a business on the 52600 block of Harrison Street in Coachella, the Coachella Police Department said Sunday.

The robbery happened around 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, police said. After Romero brandished the gun, a clerk, "fearing for their safety," gave her an unspecified amount of money before she left and fled in a waiting vehicle.

With help from other businesses, investigators were able to gather evidence and served a search warrant on Friday at the 84000 block of Airport Boulevard, where they arrested Romero.

She was booked into the Riverside County Jail in Indio. Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Thermal station at 760-863-8990. Anonymous tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.