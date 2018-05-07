Mother Arrested in Death of 9-Month-Old Baby - NBC Southern California
Mother Arrested in Death of 9-Month-Old Baby

LAPD have arrested a woman in connection with the death of her 9-month-old baby in South Los Angeles.

Published 2 hours ago

    LAPD arrested a woman in connection with the death of her 9-month-old baby in South Los Angeles. LAPD confirmed that Ivette Gonzalez, 27, was arrested for child abuse.

    Police first began investigating the incident on Saturday after they were called to a local hospital on a report of an injured baby. The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    There were three other children present at the time of the incident, and the mother was arrested early Sunday morning.

    The cause and manner of death for the baby has not yet been determined.

